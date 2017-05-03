UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Habit Restaurants Inc
* The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0%
* Habit restaurants inc - sees fy capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources