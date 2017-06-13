Hard to invalidate Islamic contracts, scholars say amid Dana Gas dispute
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
June 13 India Fund Inc:
* The India Fund Inc announces director resignations
* India Fund Inc - board expects to reduce size of board effective upon expiration of Stephane Henry's term and resignation of Marc Hardy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.
OSLO, June 22 Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent on Thursday, saying the economy continues to show signs of recovery after a two-year slump and rates remain low or negative among the country's trading partners.