June 8 J M Smucker Co

* The j. m. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results and fiscal 2018 outlook

* Sees fy 2018 sales up about 1 percent

* J m smucker co - q4 net sales $ 1,783.8 million versus $1,807.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.96 including items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* J m smucker co - q4 u.s. Retail coffee sales $505.9 million versus $512.6 million

* J m smucker co - q4 u.s. Retail consumer foods sales $473.8 million versus $473.7 million

* Sees fy 2018 ‍comparable net sales increase up 1 percent versus prior year ​

* Sees ‍fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $7.85 - $8.05​

* J m smucker co sees full-year fiscal 2018 capital expenditures of $310 million

* J m smucker - fy 2018 ‍guidance does not include any benefit from previously announced definitive agreement to acquire wesson oil brand from conagra brands

* J m smucker co - announced today a $100 million increase to its cost management program

* J m smucker co sees full-year fiscal 2018 free cash flow of $775 million

* J m smucker- ‍increase to cost management program, will result in total annual cost reductions of $450 million for synergy, cost management programs, when fully realized by fy 2020

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $7.93, revenue view $7.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S