Feb 22

* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock

* Marcus Corp - board of directors also declared a dividend of $0.1136 per share of class B common stock

* Marcus Corp - declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of, 11.1% increase from prior dividend rate of $0.1125 per share of stock