UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Vitamin Shoppe Inc -
* The vitamin Shoppe appoints two new members to board of directors
* Immediately following annual meeting of shareholders, board will return in size to ten directors
* Board of directors voted to expand size of board to twelve directors
* Appointed Tracy Dolgin and Alexander W. Smith as members of board of directors effective April 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources