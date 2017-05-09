UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Walt Disney Co
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly cable networks operating income decreased 3% to $1.8 billion
* Walt Disney Co qtrly revenue $13,336 million versus $12,969 million
* Walt Disney Co- Media networks revenues for quarter increased 3% to $5.9 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50
* Walt Disney Co- Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 9% to $4.3 billion
* Walt Disney Co- Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $2.0 billion
* Walt Disney - Decrease in cable networks qtrly operating income due to decrease at espn, partially offset by increases at disney channels, freeform
* Q2 revenue view $13.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney - Decrease at ESPN qtrly operating income due to higher programming costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth
* Walt Disney- Qtrly parks and resorts segment results adversely impacted by timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources