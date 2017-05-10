UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Wendys Co:
* Wendys Co - expects to achieve approximately three-quarters of savings by end of 2018
* The Wendy's company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $285.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.6 million
* Wendys Co - reiterates 2020 G&A expense savings target of approximately $35 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wendys Co - company on track to achieve 2020 goals
* Wendys Co sees FY adjusted EBITDA of approximately $400 to $406 million
* Wendys Co sees FY company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 18.5 percent
* Wendys Co sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million
* Wendys Co - sees FY same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent for north america system
* Wendys Co - sees FY adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.45 to $0.47
* Wendys Co - qtrly North America same-restaurant sales increase 1.6pct (+5.2pct on a two-year basis)
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources