March 27 Theraclion SA:

* Theraclion presents its 2016 consolidated annual results

* FY revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss of 7.8 million euros versus loss of 7.2 million euros year ago

* FY net loss stable at 6.8 million euros (versus 6.4 million euros year ago)

* At 31 december 2016, theraclion had available cash of eur 6,990,000 versus eur 3,753,000 at 31 december 2015

"In 2017 we anticipate further growth in sales, in our installed base and in treatments, which already advanced strongly in 2016" - CEO