May 11 THERADIAG SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A CAPITAL INCREASE

* TRANSACTION WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €4 MILLION

* NEW SHARES WILL RANK FOR DIVIDENDS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON ALTERNEXT PARIS

* ISSUE PRICE TO BE AT LEAST EQUAL TO VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE IN FIVE TRADING SESSIONS BEFORE ISSUE PRICE IS SET, MINUS DISCOUNT OF UP TO 20%

* FUNDS RAISED TO ENABLE THERADIAG TO FACILITATE AND STEP UP ITS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING THE LAUNCH OF BIOCLIA® IN EUROPE