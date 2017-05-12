May 12 THERADIAG SA:

* SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE, RAISING €4 MILLION

* COMPANY HAS SOLD 1,749,563 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF €1.70 EACH, AT A PRICE OF €2.30 EACH INCLUDING THE ISSUE PREMIUM, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €4,023,994.90 AND REPRESENTING 20.21% OF THE COMPANY'S POST-TRANSACTION CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)