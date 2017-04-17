UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Reached global settlement agreement with CMS resolving all outstanding legal and regulatory proceedings between cms and Theranos
* CMS has withdrawn revocation of co's CLIA operating certificates and reduced its civil monetary penalty against the company to $30,000
* Withdrawing its September 2015 appeal of the sanctions imposed by CMS on its Newark clinical laboratory
* Consistent with business plans it outlined last fall, will not own or operate a clinical laboratory within the next two years Source text : bit.ly/2pL0lbh Further company coverage: [ ]
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000