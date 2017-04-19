April 19 TherapeuticsMD Inc:

* TherapeuticsMD provides additional information on TX-004HR regulatory update

* TherapeuticsMD - expects FDA will finalize an action on NDA for TX-004HR on or before originally scheduled PDUFA target action date of May 7, 2017

* At this time, company is not aware of nature of deficiencies in NDA identified by FDA