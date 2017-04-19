BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 TherapeuticsMD Inc:
* TherapeuticsMD provides additional information on TX-004HR regulatory update
* TherapeuticsMD - expects FDA will finalize an action on NDA for TX-004HR on or before originally scheduled PDUFA target action date of May 7, 2017
* At this time, company is not aware of nature of deficiencies in NDA identified by FDA
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303