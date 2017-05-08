French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 8 Therapeuticsmd Inc
* Therapeuticsmd receives complete response letter from fda for tx-004hr new drug application
* Therapeuticsmd inc - no approvability issues identified by fda related to efficacy or cmc
* Therapeuticsmd inc - crl did not identify any issues related to efficacy of tx-004hr
* Therapeuticsmd inc - no cases of endometrial hyperplasia were observed in rejoice trial at end of week 12 for all doses studied and included in nda
* Therapeuticsmd-Concern raised by fda was lack of long-term endometrial safety data for tx-004hr beyond 12-weeks studied in pivotal phase 3 rejoice trial
* Therapeuticsmd - crl did not identify issues related to efficacy of tx-004hr, did not identify approvability issues related to chemistry and controls
* Therapeuticsmd inc - co believes that nda was approvable as filed and intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to address concerns raised by fda
* Therapeuticsmd-Continuing to prepare nda for tx-001hr and anticipate that co will submit that nda to fda as early as q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
