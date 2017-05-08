French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 19
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 8 Therapix Biosciences Ltd
* Therapix Biosciences and the Hannover Medical School enter into an investigator-initiated clinical trial agreement to assess the effect of txh-ts01 in patients with tourette syndrome
* Therapix Biosciences - entered into trial agreement with hannover medical school to conduct proof-of-concept phase ii clinical study with lead compound, thx-ts01
* Therapix Biosciences - trial agreement to conduct proof-of-concept phase ii clinical study with thx-ts01, for patients suffering from tourette syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 As Mexico opens its energy market to more private investment, the country's drive to exploit untapped deepwater oil riches has raised safety concerns due to mounting accidents that have blotted the country's safety record.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated by police as a potential terrorist attack. * BARCLAYS: Britain's S