BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Theratechnologies Inc:
* FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab
* FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act target action date of January 3, 2018, for ibalizumab application
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.