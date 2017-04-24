BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Theravance Biopharma Inc:
* Theravance Biopharma reports positive clinical response rates for patients in TOUR™ observational patient registry in several presentations at ECCMID 2017
* Theravance Biopharma inc says vibativ was generally well tolerated in these patients with adverse event type
* Theravance Biopharma says there were six deaths within 28 days of first vibativ dose and two patients discontinued treatment due to an adverse event
* Theravance Biopharma -of 36 patients, 8 patients had at least 1 adverse event & 4 patients had at least one serious adverse event treated with vibativ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.