BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 revenue $3.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guidance on operating loss excluding non-cash share-based compensation for full-year of 2017 remains unchanged
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia