Feb 27 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 revenue $5.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 million

* Theravance Biopharma Inc - Anticipate full year 2017 operating loss, excluding share-based compensation, will be in range of $195.0 to $205.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: