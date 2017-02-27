BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 revenue $5.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 million
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - Anticipate full year 2017 operating loss, excluding share-based compensation, will be in range of $195.0 to $205.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing