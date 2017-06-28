Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
June 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo fisher scientific announces availability of two new immunoassays designed to maximize detection of synthetic cannabinoids
* Thermo fisher scientific inc - thermo fisher cedia ab-pinaca and cedia ur-144/xlr11 assays are now available for criminal justice and forensic use. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
* Aileron therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Rockwell provides fifth update regarding three subsidiaries in south africa. Liquidation merit hearing postponed to end october.