July 31 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - announced successful CE-IVD registration of its QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR system for sale in European countries

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Seegene, co announced collaborative partnership to seek clearance from U.S. FDA for Seegene's Allplex diagnostic assay portfolio