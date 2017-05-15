BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - transaction represents a purchase price of approximately $7.2 billion
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher will commence a tender offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Patheon for $35.00 per share in cash
* Thermo fisher scientific inc - deal includes assumption of approximately $2.0 billion of net debt
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - deal expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to realize total synergies of approximately $120 million by year three following close
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher has obtained committed debt financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners Llc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to finance purchase price with debt of approximately $5.2 billion and equity of approximately $2 billion
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Patheon will become part of Thermo Fisher's laboratory products and services segment.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - transaction is expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close
* Thermo fisher - entered into tender and support agreements with affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM
* Thermo Fisher - affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM, whose collective holdings represent about 73% of Patheon shares, will tender their shares in deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
