a day ago
BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
August 2, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Thermon Group Holdings reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Thermon reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $51.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc says revising full year fiscal 2018 revenue guidance to a low to mid single-digit decline as compared to fiscal 2017

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc qtrly orders of $55.1 million, a 29% decrease

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc qtrl- end backlog of $110.2 million versus. $95.4 million, growth of 16% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

