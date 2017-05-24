UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 24 Thermon Group Holdings Inc:
* Thermon reports fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 revenue $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels
* Qtrly backlog of $107.0 million, an increase of 32pct
* Q4 2017 orders were $69.4 million versus $72.6 million in Q4 2016
* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy weakened slightly on Wednesday afternoon as it headed toward landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, but it still threatened to bring flash floods from Texas to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).