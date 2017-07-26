FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01
July 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Thescore Inc

* Thescore reports f2017 Q3 results

* Thescore Inc - revenue for quarter grew to $6.4 million compared to $6.1 million in same period previous year

* Thescore Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Thescore Inc - remain well on track to be adjusted EBITDA positive in FY2018

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly sessions of Thescore's mobile apps reached 379 million compared to 358 million for same period previous year

* Thescore Inc - qtrly average monthly active users of Thescore's mobile apps were 4.1 million versus 4.3 million in q3 f2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

