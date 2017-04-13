April 13 Thescore Inc

* Revenue for quarter grew to $6.7 million compared to $5.8 million in same period previous year

* Thescore reports f2017 q2 results

* Qtrly average monthly active users of thescore's mobile apps were 4.3 million versus 4.4 million in q2 f2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: