BRIEF-Wiley raises quarterly cash dividend for 24th consecutive year
June 14 THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA
* CORONADO BREWING CO. USES COASTERS WITH THINFILM'S TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST WEBSITE CONVERSIONS
* THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA KICKED OFF A COLLABORATION WITH CORONADO BREWING CO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* YL Ventures - Expansion of leadership team with additions of Andy Ellis, Chief Security Officer of Akamai Technologies, Amichai Shulman, Chief Technology Officer of Imperva, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd :