UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Think Childcare Ltd
* Tnk Iincubator secures $25 m funding facility
* Edhod Pty. Ltd., one of its incubators', has secured a $25 million debt facility from moelis australia childcare development fund
* As a part of facilitation of funding agreement, tnk entered into 62 new management agreements incorporating buyout terms for each childcare centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources