BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 14 Thinkcerca.com Inc:
* Thinkcerca.com Inc files to say it has raised $7.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $9.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rs1RnS)
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.