June 25 (Reuters) -

* Third Point Llc Says Owns Roughly 40 Mln Shares Of Nestle

* Activist investor third point llc says nestle should be able to improve margins by as much as 400 basis points

* Third point llc says nestle should buy back more stock

* Third point llc says nestle should undergo a comprehenseive portfolio review, monetize its stake in l'oreal