May 12 Third Point LLC:
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in
Alcoa Corp
* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 14.3
percent to 3.0 million class a shares
* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co by
28.6 percent to 3.8 million shares
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 7.1
percent to 455,000 shares of class a capital stock
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Anthem Inc by 15.0
percent to 1.2 million shares
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in
Salesforce.Com Inc
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Chubb Ltd - sec
filing
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Molson Coors
Brewing Co
* Third point LLC ups share stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc by
18.8 percent to 9.4 million shares
* Third point LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31,
2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31,
2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pHoXlv)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)