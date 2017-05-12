May 12 Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Goldman Sachs Group inc

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Time Warner Inc by 16.7 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Humana Inc by 61.5 percent to 925,000 shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Baxter International Inc by 11.4 percent to 46.0 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Sherwin Williams Co by 10.0 percent to 900,000 shares

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Conagra Brands Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Monsanto Co

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc by 14.3 percent to 6.0 million shares

* Third Point LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)