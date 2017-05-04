May 4 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

* Third Point Re reports first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd qtrly diluted book value per share increased by $0.88 per share, or 6.7%, to $14.04 per share

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd qtrly total revenues $266.5 million versus $96.7 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: