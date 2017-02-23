Feb 23 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* Third Point reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q4 loss per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Third Point Reinsurance - as of December 31, 2016, diluted book value per share decreased by $0.39 per share, or 2.9%, to $13.16 per share

* During Q4, we generated gross premiums written of $80.8 million

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - net premiums earned for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased by $57.7 million, or 43.0%, to $192.1 million

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd qtrly total revenues $156.3 million versus $195.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: