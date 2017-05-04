Fitch Assigns Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (B+/Stable/b+) USD85 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'B'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 June 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-complaint Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the poin