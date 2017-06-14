AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
June 14 Thoma Bravo:
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo Llc says financial details of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: