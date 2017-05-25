May 25 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

* March quarter consol net loss 62.9 million rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.375 rupees per share

* March quarter consol total income 20.87 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 875.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.88 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod for transfer of 100 percent shareholding in Jardin Travel Solutions Ltd to Travel Corporation (India)

* Says Brijesh Modi appointed CFO

* Says Brijesh Modi appointed CFO

* Says Debasis Nandy, CFO of co, elevated to Group CFO