BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Thomson Reuters Corp:
* Thomson Reuters Corp says it intends to purchase up to 6 million of its common shares through private agreements with two armʹs-length third-party sellers
* Says any shares purchased under these agreements will count towards company's existing normal course issuer bid
* Says Wednesday's private agreement purchases part of plan announced earlier this month to purchase up to additional $1 billion shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million