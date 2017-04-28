BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp
* Thomson Reuters reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Thomson Reuters Corp - re-affirmed its 2017 full-year outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 IFRS earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency
* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency
* Qtrly revenue $2.82 billion, up 2 percent before currency
* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before currency
* Says Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $35 million in quarter compared to $101 million
* Thomson Reuters Corp - F&R unit Q1 recurring revenue were up 2%, primarily due to annual price increase and positive net sales
* Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.50 billion, up 1 percent before currency
* Qtrly revenue from legal business $824 million, up 1 percent before currency
* Quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share is payable on June 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record as of may 18, 2017
* Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $417 million, up 6 percent before currency
* Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) business $74 million, up 1 percent before currency
* Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith says encouraging to see investments made behind most promising growth opportunities beginning to shine through on revenue line
* Thomson sees 2017 free cash flow between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion, before currency, reflecting Q4 2016 charge payments, pension contribution and sale of IP & Science business
* Says for full year, expects corporate costs, inclusive of depreciation and amortization of software, to be about $300 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $11.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.