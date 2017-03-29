March 29 Thor Explorations Ltd:

* Thor Explorations Ltd: private placement financing

* Thor Explorations Ltd - under terms of private placement, company proposes to issue up to 13.8 million common shares at a price of $0.145 per common share

* Thor Explorations Ltd - intends to use proceeds of private placement to continue its exploration activities on Segilola project