March 7 Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces record results for second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 revenue $1.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thor Industries Inc - quarter-end consolidated recreational vehicle backlogs nearly doubled to $2.09 billion versus 2016 q2

* Thor Industries Inc - total capital investments for fiscal year are forecast to be approximately $130 million

* Thor Industries Inc - expect to invest approximately $80 million in additional capital projects during remainder of fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: