UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Thor Industries Inc:
* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $2.11
* Q3 revenue $2.02 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Thor Industries Inc - expect to invest approximately $50 million in additional capital projects during q4 to meet demand for products
* Thor Industries Inc - quarter-end motorized rv backlog increased $466.2 million, or 141.6 pct, to $795.5 million from $329.3 million a year earlier
* Thor Industries Inc - total forecasted capital investments for fiscal year remain at approximately $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources