UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Thrace Plastics Co SA:
* Says company buys 13,625 of Thrace Sarantis SA common shares
* Says company is now the sole shareholder of Thrace Sarantis SA
* Says the shares correspond to 50 percent of the paid in share capital of Thrace Sarantis SA worth 1 million euros ($1.06 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2mwlqYW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources