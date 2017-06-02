UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 THRACE PLASTICS CO SA:
* Q1 2017 TURNOVER EUR 76,545 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 70,305 YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 7,794 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 7,736 THOUSAND YEAR AGO
* Q1 GROSS PROFIT EUR 16,765 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 16,177 THOUSAND YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2svAoh7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources