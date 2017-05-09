May 9 Three F Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to all employees

* Offering period from July 10 to Aug. 4

* The company expects 180 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Feb. 28, 2018

* The company will provide special lump sum and outplacement support to the retiring employees

