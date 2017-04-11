BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Thriven Global Bhd:
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mount Well Sdn. Bhd.
* Deal for for the sale of one piece of freehold land to MWSB for a total consideration of 27.5 million rgt
* The sale of the land will result in a loss after tax of about 11.4 million rgt
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share