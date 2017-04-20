UPDATE 2-Google tax deal to shake up how tech firms operate in Indonesia
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
April 20 Thrombogenics NV:
* Achieves important milestone in the development of THR-149, a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema
* Has an exclusive license to undertake pre-clinical and clinical development
* Bicycle Therapeutics receives development milestone payments and royalties on sales of products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
* Weaker U.S. retail sales, consumer inflation hurt dollar * Report of Trump probe hits risk sentiment (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 15 Gold edged up on Thursday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, supported by softer U.S. economic data and a fall in Asian shares following a report that President Donald Trump was being probed for possible obstruction of justice. Weaker U.S. retail and inflation data over