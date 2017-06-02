PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 THULE GROUP AB
* THULE GROUP DIVESTS REMAINING PART OF THE SPECIALTY BUSINESS - THE US BUSINESS FOR TOOLBOXES FOR PICK-UP TRUCKS
* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST REMAINING PART OF SPECIALTY BUSINESS TO US COMPANY CURT GROUP
* PURCHASE PRICE CONSIST OF TWO COMPONENTS, AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF MUSD 18 AND AN EARN OUT OF A MAXIMUM ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF MUSD 3.5
* SAYS DIVESTMENT WILL LEAD TO A CAPITAL GAIN OF MUSD 8 -10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson