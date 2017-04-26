UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 THULE GROUP AB
* Q1 UNDERLYING EBIT SEK 280 MILLION VERSUS SEK 235 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.60 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INCOME SEK 203 MILLION VERSUS SEK 169 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources