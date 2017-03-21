March 21 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 19.6 million yuan to 26.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 32.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased R&D expense in new business and high intermediary service fee for major asset restructuring as well as ESOP cost

