Feb 21 Thyssenkrupp Ag

* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.

* With closing of deal co will receive a clear cash inflow which will significantly reduce the group's net financial debt

* Sale will have corresponding effects on the group's net income

* Does not expect deal to have any impact on adjusted EBIT, free cash flow before m&a targets of continuing operations for current FY 2016/2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: